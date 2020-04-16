Peach, Pear and Cherry Crops Affected by Recent Freeze

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Food suppliers in western Colorado said they are concerned about peach crops after a potentially devastating freeze struck Grand Valley orchards. National Weather Service meteorologist Kris Sanders reported a record low 19 degrees Monday in Grand Junction, two degrees below the previous record set in 1933 by an Arctic cold front, Other crops such as pears and cherries may also have been affected by the low temperatures, while apples and grapes may have been spared because they have not hit full bloom. Grower Bruce Talbott said there may not be enough crop this year to market outside of local consumers.

