Pilot Disorientation Caused Deadly Crash of Grand Junction Man

Grand Junction—The Grand Junction veterinarian and volunteer member of the Mesa County Search and Rescue Team who was killed in a small plane crash 18 months ago became disoriented by rough weather according to investigators. Authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board say 67 year old Robert Marquis probably lost control of his Cirrus SR22 shortly after taking off from Centennial Airport on May 11th of last year. Marquis, who was the only person on board the plane, was heading east to another state for a family gathering. The small plane had just passed it’s annual inspection. The plane was in the air for about five minutes before it crashed.

