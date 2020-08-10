Pine Gulch Fire Evacuations

De Beque—The Pine Gulch Fire, burning on BLM land in remote, rugged areas of Garfield and Mesa Counties is fast approaching 30,000 acres. Garfield County issued evacuation orders for residences on County Roads 202, 204, 207, 209 and Clear Creek Road. 535 firefighters are currently assigned to the fire which was started by lightning July 31st. It is now 7 percent contained.

