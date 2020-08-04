Pine Gulch Fire Growing

GRAND JUNCTION—The Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction has now grown to 3,600 acres. Nearly 100 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze that was sparked by lightning last Friday. The fire, burning in pinyon, juniper, oak and sage expanded into remote parts of Garfield County and continues to create smokey, hazy conditions across much of the Western Slope. Type-2 Incident Commander Troy Hagan says the fire is only 5 percent contained and is being driven by extremely dry fuels and high winds and has a high potential for spreading

