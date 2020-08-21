Pine Gulch Fire Update

DEBEQUE—Colorado’s second largest fire in state history is now 17% contained. The three week old, 125,000 acre, lightning-ignited wildfire started in Mesa County but has now blackened over 35,000 acres of private land in Garfield County. Officials say fire growth was minimal overnight with very little rain. Incident commanders say each day and evening brings new challenges with extremely dry fuels and storm cells accompanied by high winds. Nearly 900 personnel are battling the Pine Gulch fire.

