Pine Gulch No Longer Largest in State History

FORT COLLINS—The Cameron Peak Fire is now the largest wildfire in Colorado history. It has now burned almost 170 thousand acres. Officials say dry, gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour fanned the flames that have destroyed hundreds of mountain cabins east of Rocky Mountain National Park. The fire that has been burning since August 13th is now 56 percent contained. Western Colorado’s Pine Gulch Fire is now the second-largest in state history. Meanwhile, the Mullen Fire in southeastern Wyoming and Northern Colorado has scorched close to 177 thousand acres and is 34 percent contained. Officials and forecasters say the dry, windy conditions are expected to last through the weekend.

