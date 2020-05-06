Pitkin County Announces “Road Map to Reopening”

A road map to reopening has been laid out by medical experts in Pitkin County. The first part of the journey begins this Saturday, May 9.

A medical advisory team at Aspen Valley Hospital and Pitkin County Public Health has decided to align with the state’s Safer at Home Order with a number of local amendments. Pitkin County’s roadmap includes three month-long phases.

Group sizes can increase from five to ten people, retail businesses and offices can reopen under strict health department guidelines that include social distancing and facial coverings, no travel outside the Roaring Fork and neighboring valleys, hotels and lodges cannot book guests from outside the area, and restaurants will remain open for takeout delivery or curbside service only.

