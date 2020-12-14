Pitkin County COVID Affidavit Program Proving Costly

ASPEN— Pitkin County’s program requiring visitors to sign a coronavirus affidavit has resulted in some visitors canceling trips. Aspen Chamber Resort Association president Debbie Braun says confusion over the program that began today is keeping many visitors out. The county is asking visitors to sign an online affidavit that states they had a negative coronavirus test at most three days prior to arrival or that they will quarantine until they test negative or until 14 days have elapsed after arriving. The W Hotel in Aspen has already reported a loss of about $70,000 in cancellations.

Like this: Like Loading...