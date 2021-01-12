Pitkin County Goes “Red” This Weekend

ASPEN—Pitkin County is going to level red on the COVID dial this weekend. County health officials say the tighter restrictions will apply to all sectors. Starting this Sunday, January 17th at one minute past midnight, indoor dining will be banned and the last call for alcohol will be at 8 o’clock. Ski areas will be asked to improve enforcement of social distancing measures as well as mask wearing. Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the second highest in the state which means 1 in 35 residents are currently infected. The Pitkin County Board of Health will hold a community meeting Thursday night, January 14th at 6 o’clock to talk about the move to level red.

