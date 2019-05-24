Planning & Zoning Meeting Over New Bank Building Postponed

Glenwood Springs—The plans for a new bank building on Grand Avenue won't be presented to the Glenwood Springs Planning and Zoning Commission next month after all. According to the city, officials with ANB Bank asked that the June 25th meeting be moved to July. A specific date has yet to be determined. ANB is looking to demolish two, century-old buildings to construct a two-story, nearly 10 thousand square foot bank and office building between 9th and 10th streets. The reason ANB asked for more time from the city is unclear. Ever since the word went out that seven local businesses would have to vacate by the end of the year, public pressure against the project has been mounting. Currently a petition, started by a resident of Rifle on behalf of the businesses, has been circulating around the valley. So far about 2,000 people have signed the petition.

Like this: Like Loading...