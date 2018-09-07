Plans Unveiled for New Rifle Nursing Home

Rifle—The E. Dene Moore Nursing Home in Rifle is recognized around the country as a top notch facility. The problem is, it’s old and officials say it seems when a leak is repaired, another is sure to follow. Grand River Hospital CEO Jim Coombs is thankful voters approved an 89.4 million dollar bond measure last year to replace the 51 year old building. Coombs took part in a presentation of the design plans for the Rifle City Council. He says time is of the essence as more Americans are living longer these days. He’d like to break ground as soon as possible. Darren Laging of Davis Architects says there are several engineering and construction challenges to overcome without disrupting the daily operations of looking after patients. A parking lot and a driveway to the main entrance to the new, 98 thousand square foot facility will one day be where the current care center sits. There are also infrastructure projects that will have to be addressed including a new sidewalk on 5th Street, relocating Hospital Hill Road and an underground power line. Coombs says the new design allows for future expansion if necessary. Crews hope to break ground early next summer.

Like this: Like Loading...