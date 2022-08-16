Police Look for Driver That Left Scene of Accident

Police in Glenwood Springs are looking for a hit and run suspect. According to police reports a 50-year-old Glenwood Springs man was riding a bicycle when he was hit near 20th Street and Grand Avenue just before 10:00 Sunday night. The man was taken to Valley View Hospital with serious injuries. He was reportedly breathing but unresponsive according to witnesses. The cyclist attempted to cross Grand Avenue against a red light and was hit by a car heading up valley. The driver never stopped to render aid or give information. Police say the car is described as a mid-size SUV, possibly a Subaru crossover with a square luggage hitch on the back.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Glenwood springs police department at 970-384-6500.

