Polis Calling Special Session to Deal With COVID Impacts

DENVER— DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced a special COVID-19 legislative session to discuss a $220 million stimulus package to aid bars, restaurants, tenants, landlords and students. Polis says it includes tax relief for restaurants and bars affected by capacity limits, funds for child-care providers, rental assistance for tenants and landlords and internet access expansion for students and teachers. Polis says Colorado is experiencing “exponential growth” in new cases but officials are avoiding a lockdown order. Instead, 10-15 counties, including Denver, will enter a “red phase” in the coming days meaning indoor dining and bars will close and gyms will be limited to 10% capacity.

