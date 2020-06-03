Polis: Colorado adds Hundreds of Coronavirus Contact Tracers

DENVER (AP) – Colorado is adding more than 800 contact tracers to the state’s coronavirus response to quickly identify virus outbreaks as it gradually reopens its economy. Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency dedicated to enlisting people in public service, will supply AmeriCorps and Senior Corp members to support the initiative. Colorado’s pandemic response features tracing, which involves identifying, notifying, testing and, if necessary, quarantining any exposed individuals. The governor also expressed concern that protests over the death of George Floyd could produce a surge in coronavirus cases.

