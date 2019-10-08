Pre-Evacuation Orders, More Closures Near Middle Mamm Fire

In advance of strong wind gusts in the weather forecast, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Pre-Evacuation notice for residents living south and southwest of the intersection of County Roads 319 (West Mamm Creek Road) and 322 (Shaeffer Cut-off Road) and the intersection of County Roads 315 (Mamm Creek Road) and 316 (Knuckles Cut-off Road).

Effective immediately, only local traffic is being allowed through the Mamm Creek/Shaeffer Cut-off intersection. If winds push the fire past established containment lines, those roads will be closed at those intersections.

Residents in the pre-evacuation area are advised to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Earlier today, the Bureau of Land Management issued closures intended to compliment closures already issued by the White River National Forest. BLM lands that are closed include those that are east of the White River Forest Boundary, North of Garfield County Road 315 (Mamm Creek Road) and south of Garfield County Road 319 (West Mamm Creek Road).

