Privacy for Medical Marijuana Patients is at Risk

SEATTLE (AP) – An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.

