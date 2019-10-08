Private Drone Triggers Suspension of Middle Mamm Air Operations

Aircraft working on the Middle Mamm Fire were grounded for a time earlier today due to a private drone flying near the Fire Operation Area. Lynn Lockwood with the White River National Forest says retardant drops are critical today as strong, gusty winds are expected this afternoon.

If a private drone operator is caught flying within a restricted area, they face potential fines and the loss of their drone.

More information can be found here: https://www.fs.fed.us/managing-land/fire/uas/if-you-fly

The FAA provides an app that drone operators can use to determine if it’s okay to fly. Search “B4UFLY” in your app store.

