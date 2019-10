Rifle—More firefighters have been taken off the Middle Mamm Fire as containment increases. The nearly three-month old, lightning-sparked wildfire south of Rifle is now 40 percent contained. Crews have been trimmed from 70 to 23. Those remaining on the fire will continue mop up and repair with plans to patrol and monitor the north and west sides of the fire. Officials expect to have full containment before Thanksgiving.

