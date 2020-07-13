Protest for Equal Pay at JBS/Swift

GREELEY (AP) – Employees walked off the fabrication floor at the JBS Swift beef plant in Greeley as part of a dispute over pay for a certain group of workers. Today’s protest at the facility involved a pay dispute by the “black hat” cadre of workers on the fabrication floor. It’s unclear exactly how many workers walked off the floor at the Greeley plant. Several workers told the newspaper the black hat position is paid better at the Cargill plant in Fort Morgan, and these employees want to be paid equally. Different color hats at the facility indicate position or supervisory role.

