Public Relations Campaign Aimed at Proposed Insurance Changes

DENVER (AP) – Two affiliated organizations with ties to hospitals and insurance companies have launched a six-figure public relations ad blitz against the creation of a “public” health insurance option in Colorado. The campaign began in December, well ahead of a 2020 legislative session that’s expected to feature an intense battle over how and whether to create the public option. As proposed by Gov. Jared Polis’ administration, it would actually be run by private insurance companies that would offer plans with government oversight. The plans would be available at first only to people who buy coverage on their own, without help from an employer.

