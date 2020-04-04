RE-1 Students Return to “Class” April 20

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Students in the Roaring Fork RE-1 School District will not return to an actual classroom but they will resume their studies in two weeks. Monday, April 20th, students will begin so-called “distance learning.” Teachers and faculty members launched the “Ramp Up to Distance Learning” phase this week to make sure all students had the ability to connect with proper equipment and the internet. Third through 12th-grade students can check out their school-owned Chromebooks in order to access digital resources. The program calls for students to do learning activities and complete assignments by specific due dates. Teachers will also have office hours and keep students connected through Google Hangouts Meet. RE-1 Superintendent Rob Stein says the greatest need is to build a solid foundation for staying connected for the remainder of the school year.

