RE-2 Begins “Grab and Go” Meal Distribution Tomorrow

Posted on April 5, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

RIFLE—Starting Monday, students from Rifle to New Castle who receive free meals can pick them up at three locations.  Parents and families can get the prepared grab-and-go meals at Walmsley Elementary in Rifle, Cactus Valley Elementary in Silt and Elk Creek Elementary School in New Castle. The drive-through service will be open from 11 to noon Monday through Thursday. Families will be asked to verify the number of children in their households and will get a window sticker as they pick up the meals. Anyone 18 and under can get a free breakfast for the following day and a lunch. For those that need a lunch on Friday, a non-school day, Lift Up and the River Center are taking care of that with distribution centers in Rifle, New Castle and Silt.

