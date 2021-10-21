Reception for Rifle Chief Candidates

The public will have an opportunity to meet the three finalists to be the next Chief of Police this Friday. City Manager Tommy Klein announced the finalists for his old job last week. The three finalists for the job are Debra Funston, the current chief of the Palisade Police Department, Michael Drake, who is currently serving as a Major in the Professional Standards Division with the New York State Police, and, Adam Cataffo, who began his law enforcement career in Rifle before moving on to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in the Denver area.

All three will attend the public reception this Friday at the Ute Theater from 6:00 to 7:30.

The three were chosen from a pool of 19 applicants.

