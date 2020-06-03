Rescue Personnel Searching for Lost Tuber on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) – Rescue crews are searching for a man who was reported missing after he was last seen on an inner tube on the Colorado River. A man in his 30s was seen near Radium in Grand County around 2 p.m. Sunday. People in the area contacted the Grand County Communication Center about a possible boater in distress. The reports said the man was not wearing a life jacket. The man remained missing after several hours of searching Sunday and Monday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, county search and rescue and other agencies participated in the search.

Like this: Like Loading...