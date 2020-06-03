Rescue Personnel Searching for Lost Tuber on Colorado River

DENVER (AP) – Rescue crews are searching for a man who was reported missing after he was last seen on an inner tube on the Colorado River. A man in his 30s was seen near Radium in Grand County around 2 p.m. Sunday. People in the area contacted the Grand County Communication Center about a possible boater in distress. The reports said the man was not wearing a life jacket. The man remained missing after several hours of searching Sunday and Monday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, county search and rescue and other agencies participated in the search.