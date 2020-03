GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Public transportation is being cut back in some areas of the valley in response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority says all service to Buttermilk has ended. The Snowmass Village, Roaring Fork local and Hogback bus routes will continue to operate seven days a week but with a few service reductions as part of RFTA’s pandemic response plan. For more information, visit the website at RFTA.com

