Rifle Election Ballots Trickling In

Rifle—The city of Rifle has a big election coming up next Tuesday but you wouldn’t know it judging by the number of ballots that have been returned. City Clerk Kristy Christensen says her office sent out over 4,700 ballots but so far only 10 percent have been mailed back. Christensen is concerned because people may wait until it’s too late to drop their ballots in the mail. The deadline to receive ballots is 7 pm on Tuesday, September 10th. In addition to city hall, a second ballot drop box has been set up in the Rifle Police Department’s parking lot. Christensen says every ballot signature must be verified by her staff and if the office is flooded with last minute voters, that could delay posting the final results. Seven candidates are running for three open seats on the city council including three incumbents. Rifle citizens are also considering two ballot measures that would change election day to the second Tuesday in November.

