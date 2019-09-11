Rifle Election Results

Rifle—Two incumbents and one familiar newcomer were the top vote-getters in yesterday’s Rifle City Council elections. Incumbent Joe Elliot captured nearly 48 percent of the vote with 388. Ed Green won re-election with 368 votes while Rifle-Garfield County Airport Manager Brian Condie came in third with 341 votes. All three will serve four-year terms. Incumbent Clint Hostettler fell short of being re-elected with 310 votes. Former council member Dana Wood was fifth with 305 votes. Local restaurant owner Raquel Mendizabal finished 6th with 291 votes while John Doose of Ursa Resources was 7th with 206 votes. Rifle voters overwhelmingly favored Ballot Questions A and B. Question A, dealing with terms of newly elected council members passed 697 to 88. Ballot Question B, changing Rifle’s election day from September to November in odd numbered years was favored with 656 votes while 128 voted no.

