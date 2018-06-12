Rifle Man’s Cause of Death Unknown

Rifle—Determining Joshua Gomez’s cause of death is going to take several weeks. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says Gomez’s body was badly decomposed when it was found last Saturday afternoon on an island in the Colorado River near Parachute. Glassmore has ruled out any kind of trauma or physical injury but he is asking for the public’s help in determining Gomez’s whereabouts leading up to his death. He was last seen at a New Castle bus stop on May 25th. Joshua Gomez lived in Rifle. He was 29 years old.

