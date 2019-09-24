Rifle Police Investigate Bank Robbery

The Rifle Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred shortly after noon today at the Bank of Colorado. According to a social media post by the Police Department, officers from the Rifle Police Department along with Garfield County Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers from Silt and Parachute responded to the Rifle Bank of Colorado at 12:26 PM today. The FBI is reportedly joining the investigation as well.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late thirties last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a dark ball cap. He was last seen walking south toward a marijuana dispensary nearby.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this afternoon’s robbery is asked to call Garfield county dispatch at 970-625-8095. The Police Department’s post didn’t indicate if any money was actually obtained in the robbery.

