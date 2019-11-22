Rifle Softball Field Renamed in Honor of Longtime Coach and Mentor

Rifle—The softball field in Rifle that has seen a generation of great teams and excellent players round the bases and roam the outfield is getting a new name. After some discussion, the Rifle City Council voted unanimously to change Taughenbaugh Field to Cindy Skinner Field. Skinner is credited with introducing softball to Rifle in the mid-’90s. She is also considered the driving force that helped the sport grow in popularity in the community and making it an official team sport at Rifle High School where she was the head coach for many years. While no one disputed Skinner’s dedication, devotion and accomplishments, some people disagreed with the name change. Sarah Brainard, Vice-Chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board says naming a city facility after one person would exclude others who might also be worthy of such an honor. Councilman Joe Elliot says he understands the advisory board’s point but believes Skinner’s impact on the lives of so many young women over the years can’t be overlooked. The council agreed to the name change but voted to impose a moratorium on any future changes until an official policy could be adopted.

Like this: Like Loading...