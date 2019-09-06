Rifle Supports Glenwood Springs’s Battle Against Strip Mine

Rifle—The city of Rifle has Glenwood’s back. With a unanimous vote, the Rifle City Council passed a resolution to support Glenwood Springs in it’s fight to prevent an expansion of the limestone quarry. Rifle City Attorney Jim Neu lives in Glenwood Springs and instead of composing a run-of-the-mill resolution, he put in some additional language that shows the importance of the issue to the entire region. Neu says Rifle always wants to be a good neighbor but more importantly, it’s a matter of local control that impacts everyone. Neu says Rocky Mountain Resources seems to care more about profits than the overwhelming opposition to the strip mine expansion. If the Southern California-based company ever gets the green light, Transfer Trail would see traffic go from about 20 trips per day to almost 500.

