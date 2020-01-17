Rifle Trash & Recycling Costs Going Up

Rifle—Rifle residents are going to pay a little more this year for trash pick up and recycling. The city council approved a 4.5% price increase for the services of Mountain Waste and Recycling. Doug Goldsmith with Mountain Waste says it’s expensive being green. He says the costs to recycle continue to rise across the globe. “It depends on world politics, on volumes, there’s somewhat of a trade agreement.” Goldsmith says, “I don’t see a pullback any time soon.” He says there’s nowhere to send the materials and so companies are paying to warehouse everything until there’s a demand for something like plastic, metal or paper. Rifle customers will pay an extra 16 cents per month for a 64 gallon container while a 96 gallon container will be an additional $1.30 per month.

