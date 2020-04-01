State Patrol Offers Advice on How to Spot a Police Impersonator

DENVER (AP) – Some Colorado law enforcement agencies have reported an increase in police impersonators pulling over drivers since the governor ordered residents to stay at home to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Police in Aurora, Greeley and Erie have been in contact about similar police impersonator cases. Democratic Governor Jared Polis issued the statewide stay-at-home order March 25. Police say several residents in Greeley reported being waved through a fake roadblock and questioned by men wearing reflective vests about violating the COVID-19 order. Police say they are not aware of the intentions of the impersonators.

The Colorado State Patrol shared this video today describing the difference between an impersonator and a real police officer.

