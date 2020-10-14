Riverside Middle School Students & Staff Quarantined

Posted on October 14, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

NEW CASTLE—At least 56 students and five staff members at Riverside Middle School in New Castle will have to quarantine for the next two weeks. On Tuesday, the Garfield Re-2, School District was informed about someone testing positive for COVID-19. Officials with the district say all students and staff members will begin distance learning right away. Garfield County’s COVID-19 count is now up to 1,030.

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.