Road to Utah Ski Area Re-Opens After Multiple Avalanches

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Officials have re-opened the only road in and out of a Utah ski area east of Salt Lake City that was closed for days after multiple avalanches. Alta Ski Area visitors and employees were required to stay indoors until Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened Saturday. The Alta and Snowbird resorts had been closed since Wednesday and the rest of the canyon since Thursday. Visitor Kathy Ogsbury of Denver says it’s been fun eating, drinking and reading, but she’s ready to leave. Alta spokeswoman Andria Huskinson says she doesn’t remember the last time the lodge was locked down for two days.

