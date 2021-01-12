Roaring Fork High School Cancels In Person Learning

CARBONDALE—Classes at Roaring Fork High School had to switch to virtual learning after a few students got sick. According to reports from the school and the RE-1 District office, four students began vomiting and experiencing severe headaches on Monday. Even though the symptoms are not commonly linked to COVID-19, they were tested and sent home immediately. In addition to in-person classes being canceled, athletic practices were called off yesterday and today. Officials say in-person learning will continue tomorrow after the campus undergoes a thorough cleaning.

