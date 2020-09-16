Roaring Fork School Board to Discuss Return to In-Person Learning Tonight

The Roaring Fork School Board will discuss the timeline for bringing students back to the classroom at a special meeting tonight at 5:30. The public is welcome to attend virtually. The agenda for the meeting can be viewed here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1cMdhw493jM0ISXj3UKneF5hSuJ3_3IozC49pA1n4YCw/

Parents wishing to participate can do so on Google Meet: meet.google.com/fpd-xveg-hha

or by phone: (260)296-0105‬ PIN: ‪368 587 306‬#

A Spanish interpreter will be available at (413)300-1845 PIN: 105 693 373#

Anyone who wants to watch the meeting tonight, but not participate, can do so on a separate Google Meet: https://stream.meet.google.com/stream/89109f93-04f9-44fd-a9fb-82f614fc2c2d

Like this: Like Loading...