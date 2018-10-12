Roaring Fork Watershed Improving but Still Below Normal

October brought much-needed rain and snow to the area and marked the beginning of a new water year. Hydrologists use the October to September time period because most of the precipitation after October first accumulates as snow. According to the Roaring Fork Conservancy, river flows throughout the watershed haven’t changed much since last week. The Colorado River at Glenwood Springs is about 500 cubic feet per second below the normal flow. The Roaring Fork River at the confluence is less than a hundred CFS below the mean. The releases from Reudi Reservoir weren’t as extreme as recent weeks thanks to the rain and snow and is now 60 percent full.

