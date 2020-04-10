Rocky Mountain Resources Flouts Garfield County Special Use Permit

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Despite repeated warnings from Garfield County, Rocky Mountain Resources continues to disregard and violate it’s (SUP) Special Use Permit for the limestone quarry in Glenwood Springs. Garfield County Community Development Director Sheryl Bower sent another Notice of Violation to the Beverly Hills-based company for continuing to mine, crush and stockpile limestone for the second winter in a row. Almost one year ago to the day, Bower brought the same charge before the Board of County Commissioners and a standing-room-only crowd at Glenwood Springs Middle School. “RMR has been crushing rock within the December 15th to April 15th operation restriction.” Outdoor blasting, excavating and stockpiling of rock is prohibited during the winter to protect critical wildlife habitat on the south side of the mountain. Garfield County gave RMR 10 days to correct the violations and comply with the SUP. There has been no response from the company. Bower says, “the repetitive disregard of county regulations cannot continue.” A copy of the Notice of Violation has been sent to BLM Field Manager Larry Sandoval, the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety and RMR CEO Greg Dangler.

