Rocky Mountain Resources/Garfield County Meeting Tonight

Glenwood Springs—Company officials operating the quarry in West Glenwood Springs are preparing to get an earful of complaints from citizens at tonight’s public meeting. Several people are expected to sign up to testify before the Garfield County Board of Commissioners regarding Rocky Mountain Resources’ alleged violations of the current Special Use Permit. The county’s community development department investigated the complaints that included the size of operation exceeded the approved acreage of just over 16 acres, dust control and selling materials outside of the original approval. Tonight’s meeting will be held at Glenwood Springs Middle School at 6 o’clock. Those interested in signing up to testify can do so at the door.

