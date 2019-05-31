Ross vs Glenwood Lawsuit Dismissed

The Ross lawsuit against the City of Glenwood Springs has been dismissed. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Denise Lynch tossed out the lawsuit filed by the primary retailer remaining at the struggling Glenwood Springs Mall. Attorneys for “Ross Dress for Less” challenged the city's resolution establishing an urban renewal authority at the once thriving commercial property. Judge Lynch dismissed the Ross complaint in it's entirety with prejudice, allowing the city to move forward with plans to redevelop and rehabilitate the blighted area in West Glenwood Springs in accordance with the State Urban Renewal Law.

