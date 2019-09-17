Search Continues for Over-due Hiker

ASPEN – A search is being conducted around Pyramid Peak for a Denver hiker who has been missing since Sunday afternoon. Alex Burchetta with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says 66 year old Neil Brosseau became separated from three others in his party as they descended the 14,000 peak. Burchetta says Brosseau was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at about 13,000 feet elevation at the top of a saddle that leads to the northeast summit ridge. He says officials planned to use a drone Tuesday to help with the search.

