Murder Suspect Arrested in Mesa County

Update: At approximately 11:00AM this morning authorities with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrested D’Antiago (“Dante”) Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rifle Police Department, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the Garfield County all Hazards Response Team (AHRT) and Colorado River Fire Rescue for their efforts the night of the incident and each agency’s part in concluding this manhunt.

No other information is available at this time.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a juvenile, suspected of murder at a birthday party. According to reports from the Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight Sunday, an 18 year old man was shot by a teenage boy at a quincinera celebration at a house on Home Ranch Road just outside Rifle City Limits. The victim was rushed to an ambulance and taken to St Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The suspect has been identified as D’Antiago (“Dante”) Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...