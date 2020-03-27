Second COVID-19 Victim Found in Aspen

Pitkin County Authorities have confirmed a second death from the COVID-19 virus. According to a press release from the Pitkin County Incident Management Team, 55-year-old Pauli Laukkanen actually died Sunday, but was not found until Tuesday when Aspen Police were called to conduct a welfare check.

Pitkin County Coroner, Dr. Steven Ayers says Laukkanen had complained of minimal symptoms like night sweats and a fever several days before his death. Laukkanen was originally from Sweden, but had lived in Aspen for many years. A group of his local friends will handle funeral arrangements.

Like this: Like Loading...