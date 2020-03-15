Second Garfield County Positive Test for COVID-19

A second Garfield County resident has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a press release from Garfield County, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a presumptive positive test for a Garfield county woman in her 40s. presumptive positive means that the results have not been verified by the US Centers for Disease Control.

As with previous confirmed cases, officials are not specifying specifically where woman lives or who she may have been in contact with. They are, however, reaching out to anyone that may have had contact with her recently.

