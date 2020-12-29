Second Set of Human Remains Found in Conejos County

CONEJOS(AP) – Authorities have identified a second set of human remains found near a rural town in southern Colorado. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday the remains are those of 34-year-old Shayla Hammel, of Saguache. In early December, the CBI said another set of remains found in the area were those of 37-year-old Myron Martinez, of Del Norte. Searches in November uncovered the remains of three people on two properties near Alamosa. Investigators haven’t identified the remains of the third person. Authorities arrested 26-year-old Adre Baroz on Nov. 19, and he is being held on unrelated charges. Baroz’s warrant remains sealed.

