Security Guard will not be Charged in STEM School Shooting

(AP) – A special prosecutor said Friday that a security guard who accidentally injured two students during a shooting at a Colorado school last year will not be criminally charged. The prosecutor says the guard must complete community service. Last May, two teenagers brought firearms to the STEM School Highlands Ranch and opened fire, killing one student and eight other people. Guard Shamson Sundara detained one of the shooters but then accidentally hit two students. Although it was illegal for Sundara to have a gun at school, his actions complied with state law.

