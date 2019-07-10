Senior & Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption

Glenwood Springs—Time is running out for Garfield County senior citizens to get a big break on their property tax bills. Thanks to Referendum A, passed by Colorado voters in 2000, 50% of the first $200,000 of actual value of a senior citizen's primary residence is exempt from property tax while the state picks up the balance. To qualify, residents must have turned 65 by January 1st of this year and have must have occupied the home for 10 years prior to that date. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 15th. Disabled veterans injured in action can also get a huge break on property taxes…a 100% permanent exemption. While the deadline for disabled veterans was July 1st, a late application can be filed showing good cause with the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs. Last year, Garfield County senior citizens and disabled veterans received almost $1,000,000.00 in property tax exemptions. For more information, contact the Garfield County Assessor's office.

