Seven Recovering After a Fire at a Northern Colorado Drill Site

LONGMONT (AP) – Authorities say seven workers are recovering after they were injured in a fire at a drilling site in northern Colorado. David Beebe, the chief of Mountain View Fire Rescue, says firefighters were called to the blaze southeast of Longmont on Monday night. Seven contract workers were hospitalized, but Beebe says none of the injuries was critical. Crestone Peak Resources, which operates the site, says drilling will be put on hold until investigators determine what caused the fire. No other information was released.

